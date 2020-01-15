Sudan’s petroleum minister declared the resumption of oil production at two fields that had been seized by rebellious officers.

In a press conference, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the country’s ruling transitional council, announced that “life has returned to normal,” following a standoff between the armed forces and rogue intelligence officers. The officers had fired shots in the air to demand better severance benefits.

CAIRO — Sudan said it reopened its airspace Wednesday after an armed revolt from within its security forces shut down the capital’s airport for hours and left at least two people dead.

The airport authority in neighboring Egypt said it was resuming all flights to Sudan, following a two-day suspension over security concerns.

The burst of unrest had paralyzed street life in several parts of the capital, Khartoum, along with another western city. Videos circulated on social media showing vast deployment of security forces and heavy exchanges of gunfire.

The armed forces will “not allow any coup to occur,” said Burhan.

The army quickly quelled the short-lived mutiny with “minimal losses,” said General Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, its chief of staff, on Wednesday. The clashes killed two people and injured four others, including two officers, he added.

The doctors’ union reported that a father and his two children were killed when an errant artillery shell struck their home in a Khartoum suburb. The father was killed instantly, it said, and his 19-year-old daughter and 25-year-old son died on the way to the hospital. The different death tolls could not immediately be reconciled.

After trying to persuade the renegade officers to turn over their arms, the military stormed and retook the headquarters of an intelligence agency “using the least amount of force possible,” Hussein said.

The mutiny was the latest twist in Sudan’s fragile democratic transition after three decades of authoritarian rule under former president Omar al-Bashir. A sweeping protest movement ousted Bashir in April and led to the creation of a joint military-civilian government last summer.

