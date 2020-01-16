TOKYO — An Australian journalist based in Japan says he is a victim of Japanese child custody laws that allow only one parent access to children of broken marriages, a day after he was convicted of trespassing at the apartment building of his estranged wife’s parents to try to find his children.
Scott McIntyre was arrested in November, a month after he entered the apartment building. He says he was attempting to make sure his two children, aged eight and 11, were safe after a typhoon hit the country. He was detained for 44 days until last week, when he was released on bail.
The Tokyo District Court on Wednesday sentenced McIntyre, a former sports journalist for Australia’s SBS network, to six months in prison. The sentence was suspended for three years, meaning that he will not have to serve time if his conduct is good during that period.
He told reporters on Thursday that his children had been “abducted” by his wife without any explanation. He did not discuss why his wife disappeared with the children. During the trial, prosecutors said he used violence against his daughter, which he denied.