LONDON — Prince Harry went back to work Thursday, mixing with children playing rugby and offering no hint of the days of turmoil that followed his recent announcement that he wished to step back from royal duties and become financially independent.
It was a fairly standard event for Harry, who watched as children from a local school offer a rugby demonstration on the Buckingham Palace grounds. Though ordinary, it marked the first time Harry had taken on a public engagement since announcing last week that he and his wife Meghan needed a change.
He joked with the kids and shook hands, offering flashes of the beaming smile that has made him one of the most popular members of the House of Windsor. He ignored a journalist’s question about ongoing discussions on his future.
Advertisement
“Look after the grass though, yeah?’’ he said to the children before retreating into his grandmother’s house. “Otherwise I’ll get in trouble.”
Queen Elizabeth II brokered a deal on Monday that determined there would be ‘‘a period of transition’’ to sort out the complicated matter of how to be a part-time royal. Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the UK as things are sorted out.
Royal aides are working around the clock to find solutions to the crisis.
ASSOCIATED PRESS