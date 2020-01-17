Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk, an ally of Zelenskiy, submitted his resignation Friday after leaks of clandestine audio recordings appeared to show Honcharuk criticizing the president’s knowledge of economics.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine is already juggling multiple international crises: a war with Russia-backed separatists, an unwanted starring role in the impeachment drama gripping Washington, and tensions with Iran over the downing of Ukrainian jetliner.

Hours later, Zelenskiy rejected Honcharuk’s resignation in a videotaped meeting that the president’s office posted to Facebook.

The back-and-forth indicated that Zelenskiy, a 41-year-old former comedian, faces a power struggle within Ukraine’s elite, despite landslide victories in the presidential election last spring and parliamentary elections last summer.

Advertisement

Honcharuk said the recordings of discussions with senior government officials had been doctored and leaked by people seeking to show that he and his team “don’t respect the president,” in hopes of impeding Zelenskiy’s efforts to fight systemic corruption.

“Many influential groups that aim to get access to financial flows would benefit from things appearing that way,” Honcharuk said Friday in a statement announcing that he had submitted his resignation. “But this is not true.”

There was no clear indication as to who leaked the audio files, in which government officials discuss how to make a presentation about economic policy to Zelenskiy. A voice that sounds like Honcharuk’s can be heard describing Zelenskiy’s understanding of economics as “primitive.” The same voice also says, “I am a complete ignoramus in economics.”

Honcharuk said he was submitting his letter of resignation to Zelenskiy to “remove any doubt as to our respect for and trust in the president.”

“You know my personal attitude to you, you know it well,” Zelenskiy tells Honcharuk in the video, sitting across from him in a grand meeting room. “I’ve decided to give you a chance.”

Advertisement

Even with Honcharuk remaining in office, the leak of high-level government discussions hints at the intensity of political infighting in Ukraine, as Zelenskiy takes steps to follow through on a campaign pledge to take on corruption and the country’s entrenched interests.

Zelenskiy has promised to rein in the business tycoons known as oligarchs, who have long held outsize sway in Ukraine with influential media holdings and deep political ties. Parliament has approved a raft of anti-corruption laws in recent months, but analysts say it is too early to judge the effectiveness of the efforts.

“Unfortunately, it is rather difficult to destroy criminal schemes that were built up over decades in the course of several months,” Honcharuk said.

Zelenskiy’s office issued a statement saying the president had ordered law enforcement to find out within two weeks who was responsible for the recordings, which it described as stemming from a meeting between Honcharuk and other government ministers and central bank officials.

“The unsanctioned surveillance and recording of conversations must not occur in the offices of the state authorities,” the president’s office said. “This is a question of national security.”

The government has also announced a criminal investigation into different allegations of secret surveillance. That inquiry was based on published text messages suggesting that a US ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was being watched in Kyiv.