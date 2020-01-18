In prison, he met Mustafa Kassem, a fellow Egyptian American who had been swept up in mass arrests while visiting family in Cairo. But when Soltan was freed, Kassem was not released. On Monday, after Kassem staged his own hunger strike that lasted more than a year, the New York taxi driver and father of two died in Egypt of apparent heart failure.

For the previous two years, Soltan, a US citizen, had been held in Egypt on charges that he had backed an Islamist protest. He was sentenced to life in prison, and for several hundred days, he had staged a hunger strike in a bid to secure his freedom — ultimately losing more than 100 pounds.

Around five years ago, Mohamed Soltan emerged from the arrivals gate at Washington’s Dulles International Airport to a crowd of cheering family and friends. They ran to embrace him. He lifted himself out of his wheelchair and knelt to kiss the ground.

Kassem was held for five years in pretrial detention and then sentenced in 2018 to 15 years on charges that he took part in protests against the Egyptian government.

‘‘It’s very devastating, and honestly it was tragic for me,’’ said Soltan, who after his release founded an advocacy group for other prisoners in Egypt. ‘‘It was a call I’ve been dreading.’’

Egyptian prisons hold tens of thousands of political prisoners. At least six US citizens and two US permanent residents are in Egyptian detention.

Some 300 prisoners are believed to be on hunger strikes, and how long they can survive depends largely on their willpower, fasting methods, and body type.

During Soltan’s hunger strike, he only drank water with some vitamins and electrolytes, he said. Even after he went in and out of a coma and suffered a pulmonary embolism, he continued the strike, only supplementing milk and yogurt products toward the end of his detention.

‘‘They first take away your freedom, then they try to take your dignity and your willpower,’’ Soltan said. ‘‘The idea of the hunger strike is to reverse that process, use whatever is left out of your willpower, ability to eat or not eat, to regain your dignity and hopefully regain your freedom.’’

Hunger strikes have long been used as a form of political and personal protest. In apartheid-era South Africa, hundreds of black prisoners staged hunger strikes to call for their release. Mohandas Gandhi staged lengthy hunger strikes to protest British rule over India. Palestinians held in Israeli prisons have gone on hunger strikes to demand better living conditions — in 2017, more than 1,000 went on strike at once. Many men held in the US detention facility at Guantánamo Bay refused food, which led to controversy over whether US authorities were justified in force feeding them.

Soltan said that before beginning his strike, he drew inspiration from the persistence of Irish hunger strikers.

A century ago, Terence MacSwiney, a member of Parliament and lord mayor of Cork, staged a hunger strike to demand his release from prison. Ireland was under British control at the time, and British authorities feared MacSwiney’s death could boost the Irish cause for independence. MacSwiney died 74 days later.

But in Egypt, Soltan said, he fears hunger strikers have little leverage. If an American with powerful government officials advocating on his behalf can die in Egyptian custody, he said, it does not bode well for other prisoners.