LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles ‘‘royal highness’’ or receive public funds under a deal struck Saturday for them to step aside as senior royals.

The palace says the couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of taxpayers’ money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

In a statement Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II said she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”