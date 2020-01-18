BEIRUT — Police fired volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets in Lebanon’s capital Saturday to disperse thousands of protesters amid some of the worst rioting since demonstrations against the country’s ruling elite erupted three months ago. More than 150 people were injured. Thick white smoke covered the downtown Beirut area near Parliament as police and protesters engaged in confrontations that saw groups of young men hurl stones and firecrackers at police who responded with water cannons and tear gas. The clashes took place with the backdrop of a rapidly worsening financial crisis and an ongoing impasse over the formation of a new government after the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned in October. (AP)

Guatemala

Mexico blocks border entry point

TECUN UMAN — Mexican authorities closed a border entry point in southern Mexico on Saturday after thousands of Central American migrants tried to push their way across a bridge spanning the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala. Normally, migrants who want to request asylum in Mexico are allowed to cross the bridge. But many migrants prefer to pass through Mexico en route to the United States, which has repeatedly asked Mexico to impede their arrival. On Saturday, babies cried and tempers flared as hundreds of Mexican National Guardsmen blocked the path of thousands of migrants. Mexico’s National Migration Institute said via Twitter on Saturday that it had reinforced multiple points along the country’s southern border to assure “safe, orderly and regular immigration.” (AP)

England

Gold coin sellsfor record $1.3m

LONDON — One of the world’s rarest coins, a gold piece bearing the image of Britain’s King Edward VIII before his abdication, has sold for $1.3 million, setting a new record for a British coin. The historical oddity shows Edward, the uncle of Queen Elizabeth II, before he relinquished the throne in 1936 to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. The buyer was a private collector who wanted his identity kept secret. He told the BBC it was a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity. The 22-carat gold coins were never released to the public. (AP)