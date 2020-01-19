In Bolivia, after President Evo Morales resigned Nov. 10, the number of tweets associated with those type of accounts spiked to more than 1,000 a day, up from fewer than five.

In Chile, nearly 10 percent of all tweets supporting protests in October originated with accounts that had a high certainty of being linked to Russia.

WASHINGTON — Watching political unrest explode across South America this fall, officials at the State Department noticed an eerily similar pattern in anti-government protests that otherwise had little in common.

And in Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Colombia, and Chile over one 30-day period, Russia-linked accounts posted strikingly similar messages within 90 minutes of one another.

State Department analysts concluded that an influence campaign was underway, the latest evidence of a global disinformation war. The department monitors Twitter traffic worldwide with an eye toward malign activities, like the proliferation of fake pages and user accounts or content with divisive messages.

“We are noting a thumb on the scales,” said Kevin O’Reilly, the deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing issues in the Western Hemisphere. “It has made the normal dispute resolutions of a democratic society more contentious and more difficult.”

The Russian effort appears aimed at stirring dissent in states that have demanded the resignation of President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, senior diplomats said.

In Colombia, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to visit this week, hundreds of thousands of protesters demonstrated in November against pension changes, corruption, and rising violence. The protests have since ebbed, and in December, Colombia’s vice president, Marta Lucía Ramírez, accused Russia and its allies in Venezuela of fomenting protests through social network campaigns.

In Ecuador, the interior minister, María Paula Romo, said an antigovernment campaign that surfaced online during protests in October over higher fuel prices appeared to come from Venezuela and Russia.

The analyses from the State Department did not prove that the Twitter accounts that stoked the South American protests were direct conduits of the Russian government. Instead, they were described as “likely linked to the Russian state.”