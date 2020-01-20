The family was being kept under surveillance and medical observation in an Oslo hospital and Norwegian news outlets reported Monday that the woman would remain in custody for at least four more weeks.

When she and her children were plucked from a Kurdish-controlled detention camp in Syria and arrived back on Norwegian soil Saturday, she was taken into custody for fear that she was a security risk.

OSLO, Norway — Before the woman left for Syria in 2013, she had grown up on the eastern side of Oslo in a Norwegian Pakistani family, playing soccer and attending university, according to a recent profile. In Syria, she ended up living in Islamic State territory, marrying twice in the Caliphate and having two children, officials say.

Advertisement

The Norwegian government suggested that the decision to bring back the unidentified woman, now 29, had been a humanitarian one: One of her two children — a boy, 5, and a girl, 3 — was believed to be seriously ill. But the move has prompted a national debate over what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said was “a difficult consular case,” and had threatened to bring down the government.

The decision was met with opposition from the government’s coalition partner, the anti-immigrant law-and-order Progress Party, and there were suggestions that if the matter was not settled to its liking, it could blow up the coalition that holds up the government.

The party stopped short of doing that Monday, while still registering its discontent. After an emergency meeting Monday, the Progress Party said that it would withdraw from the four-party governing coalition, but that it would still continue to support the government.

A spokesman for the party, Jon Engen-Helgheim, said last week that he strongly disagreed with the decision to bring the woman home. She has been charged by Norwegian Security Police with “participation in a terrorist organization” for joining the Nusra Front and the Islamic State group. The charge is punishable by up to six years in prison on conviction.

Advertisement

“This woman has turned her back on us,” Engen-Helgheim said. “She hates all that we stand for. She joined a gruesome terror army and contributed to prosecution, decapitation, burnings, and the murder of innocent women, children, and adults.”

“We do not want her kind in Norway and we certainly don’t want Norwegian authorities spending enormous resources getting them to Norway,” he added.

With the defeat of the Islamic State and the militants’ loss of territory in the Middle East, countries across Europe have had to grapple with the return of those associated with the group. Turkey’s decision to release Islamic State detainees has also forced Western European nations to confront a problem they had long sought to avoid: what to do about the potential return of radicalized, often battle-hardened Europeans to countries that do not want them back.

By November 2019, there were 12,300 foreigners detained in camps in Syria, including over 8,700 children from more than 40 nations, according to estimates by the charity Save the Children.

Preparation to repatriate the woman to Norway began in October, according to officials. Since March 2019, she had been held in the al-Hol camp in Syria, along with thousands of other women and children.

Officials said she was married to an Islamic State fighter named Bastian Vasquez, a Norwegian with a Chilean background. He went missing under unclear circumstances in 2015. Later, the woman married another Islamic State fighter.

Advertisement

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that she and her children had been repatriated because of fears that her son was seriously ill. Prime Minister Erna Solberg told the state broadcaster NRK on Thursday, “What is important is that the presumably ill child now can get medical treatment in Norway.”

The woman in Norway will plead not guilty to all charges, her lawyer, Nils Christian Nordhus, said on Sunday. He said that she was willing to cooperate with the police.