The amendments sharply increase the role of the State Council, turning what is currently a largely decorative body into a new locus of power that will “determine the main direction of domestic and foreign policy.” Not specified, however, is how the council’s head will be chosen and whether the body will be subordinate to the presidency.

Short on vital details, the proposed changes shed little light on Putin’s exact plans and set off another round of speculation about the future of Russia’s longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin.

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin of Russia submitted constitutional amendments Monday that empower a previously toothless advisory council as a powerful policy arbiter, setting up what could be a future role for himself as Russia’s long-term paramount leader.

The council is currently chaired by Putin in his role as president, a position he first took when Boris Yeltsin resigned on New Year’s Eve 1999. But Putin is barred from seeking reelection once his current term runs out in 2024. His constitutional changes, first announced in a state of the nation address last Wednesday, are widely viewed as an effort to prolong his hold on power after the end of his presidential term.

In another development in Russia’s long-somnolent but suddenly fast-moving political scene, Putin on Monday removed the prosecutor general, Yuri Y. Chaika, a central pillar of the country’s capricious law enforcement system throughout his 20-year rule.

The sudden flurry of changes has spawned a host of often-contradictory theories about what Putin is up to and why he is moving so fast to reshape a political order largely unchanged for more than a quarter-century.

One theory is that, as a former KGB agent, Putin has embarked on a lightning “special operation” that, swift and unexpected, aims at subduing potential resistance by not giving time for anyone to figure out what is happening. Another unsubstantiated theory is that he could be ill and needs to move quickly before he is forced to bow out.

But, said Ivan Kurilla, a political analyst in St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, “the most plausible explanation is that he wants to become the elder statesman who still holds power like the former Chinese leader or Nazarbayev,” references to the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and to Nursultan A. Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

Nazarbayav stepped down as president of that Central Asian country last year after nearly three decades. But he retained his influence by assuming the new title of “leader of the nation” and declaring himself chairman for life of a strengthened Security Council.

After Putin announced his proposed constitutional changes last week, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his entire government promptly resigned, giving Putin a free hand to reappoint ministers or name new ones. That process is expected to start this week.

Monday’s removal of the prosecutor general, Chaika, indicated that the shakeup would extend beyond the Cabinet. Chaika, a former justice minister and senior prosecutor since shortly before Putin took power, is being moved to another, so far unspecified position, the Interfax news agency reported.

Taking over his powerful post as prosecutor general, roughly the equivalent of the attorney general in the United States, is Igor Krasnov, the deputy head of Russia’s version of the FBI, the Investigative Committee.

The office of the prosecutor general and the Investigative Committee have frequently feuded over turf, and the appointment of Krasnov could be an attempt by Putin to calm potentially destabilizing rivalries in the law enforcement system as he retools Russia’s entire political order.

To some, Putin’s revision of the constitution suggests a strategy to replicate the prolonged rule in China of Deng, who stepped down from the Communist Party’s ruling Politburo Standing Committee in 1987 but retained his position as the country’s paramount leader through his leadership of an advisory body made up of party elders.

But Deng, who died in 1997, and whose only formal position in his final years was the chairmanship of China’s Bridge Federation, enjoyed vast authority and prestige simply because of his status as a veteran revolutionary who, though purged for a time, had been a prominent figure in the Communist Party leadership for half a century.

Putin, by contrast, was until the 1990s a little known municipal official in St Petersburg. But he has amassed such overwhelming power and personal popularity that he can probably reshape the system pretty much as he pleases.

Whether the State Council would provide a sufficiently secure perch from which Putin could control events, however, is unclear. The proposed amendments stipulate that the council will be “formed” by the president, which could well be someone else after 2024.

The amendments submitted Monday give little comfort to those who had interpreted Putin’s speech last week as endorsing the creation of a more powerful role for parliament, which under the current system serves as little more than an echo chamber and rubber stamp for the Kremlin.

Those amendments give no major new powers to the parliament and, if anything, in some areas broaden powers of the president, who will appoint much of the security leadership, nominate the prime minister, and form the strengthened State Council.