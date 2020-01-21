James E. Mitchell, a former contract psychologist for the CIA who helped develop what the government euphemistically called “enhanced interrogation techniques,” appeared in court as a witness, confronting five men who had been subject to elements of his program of violence, sleep deprivation, and humiliation. Among them was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who is charged with leading the planning for the Sept. 11 attacks and was waterboarded 183 times by a team including Mitchell.

GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — The architect of the CIA’s Bush-era interrogation program, who personally waterboarded the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, testified for the first time to the war court at Guantánamo Bay on Tuesday, defiantly facing defendants who had been subject to his methods.

Mitchell opened what is expected to be two weeks of testimony by telling defense lawyers that the only reason he had come to Guantánamo was to testify in person in front of families of the 9/11 victims. He was appearing at a pretrial hearing for the five men facing charges in the 9/11 case. They are seeking to have the court throw out as evidence statements they made to the FBI after coming to Guantánamo, saying that their interrogations in CIA custody had conditioned them to tell their captors what they wanted to hear.

“You folks have been saying untrue and malicious things about me and Dr. Jessen for years,” Mitchell said, referring to John Bruce Jessen, another psychologist who worked with him to design what amounted to a torture program for the CIA to use on its captives held in secret prisons after the 2001 attacks and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan.

About 12 relatives of 9/11 victims and their companions were observing the hearing. They were sequestered behind a blue curtain in the court’s spectator’s gallery, hidden from view of the troops, journalists, legal observers, and court staff.

Mitchell adopted an aggressive approach as a witness. After a prosecutor provided him with a top secret guide to the codes the US government had assigned to interrogators whose names cannot be used in court, he declared the list flawed.

In 2002, Mitchell and Jessen devised the interrogation program the CIA would employ on detainees. Defense lawyers said all five men charged with conspiracy in the 9/11 attacks were tortured using some of those now-outlawed measures. The defendants all face the death penalty. Their trial is scheduled to get underway next January.