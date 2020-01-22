BANGKOK — An American journalist whose work for a conservation website exposed environmental degradation and corporate malfeasance in Indonesia has been jailed by the country’s immigration authorities on suspicion that he violated the conditions of his visa, his attorney said Wednesday.

Philip Jacobson, an editor for the environmental science website Mongabay, was traveling on a business visa in the city of Palangkaraya on Borneo when he was detained on Dec. 17 and ordered to remain in the city while authorities investigated his case, according to an article on Mongabay’s website.

On Tuesday, immigration authorities took him into custody and imprisoned him in the main jail in Palangkaraya, said his lawyer, Aryo Nugroho.