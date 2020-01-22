LAGOS, Nigeria — Islamic militants in Nigeria have killed a Christian pastor who had pleaded for his life in a video just days earlier, and a human rights activist said Tuesday that other extremists attacked his hometown on the same day.

The Rev. Lawan Andimi was abducted earlier this month when Boko Haram militants attacked the Michika local government area, where he was the chairman of a local chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria. He was killed on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned Andimi’s slaying, calling it “cruel, inhuman, and deliberately provocative.”