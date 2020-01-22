ROME — The head of Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement stepped down as party leader Wednesday, following a string of parliamentary defections, falling poll numbers, and questions about the movement’s future.

Luigi Di Maio insisted that the government coalition would go forward, and that he would continue to work within the 5-Star movement ahead of a party congress in the spring.

“For me, and for you, a new season will start,’’ he told a gathering of party faithful in Rome, ending days of speculation that he would step down as party leader while remaining Italy’s foreign minister. “I’m not giving up.”