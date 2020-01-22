Now lawyers representing the couple, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have sent a letter to some British news outlets threatening legal action over the purchase and publication of photos of Meghan walking with her infant son, Archie, in a public park near a house the couple has rented in an exclusive suburb of Victoria, British Columbia.

But even before they have picked a permanent place to live in Canada, the couple has been followed by press photographers who use telephoto lenses and all possible methods, including subterfuge, to capture potentially valuable images of them in private moments for Britain’s tabloid press.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, may have hoped that by relinquishing their official duties as members of the royal family and moving to Canada, they would escape the scrutiny of the British press.

The lawyers say the photographs, taken while the duchess was walking the family’s dogs, were made by photographers hiding in bushes. The letter took special issue with the commentary around the pictures that suggested they had been taken with Meghan’s consent.

Other photographers, the letter said, have tried to take pictures of the couple through windows when they were inside the house in North Saanich, and some have set up camp outside the home. The letter also expressed concerns for the safety of the pair because of the way the paparazzi were driving.

After the letter was sent Tuesday, both the Daily Mail and The Sun tabloids posted additional photos of Meghan’s walk in the park, mostly slight variations. The Mail also offered a video that, among other things, criticized Meghan’s baby holding technique and estimated the cost of her clothing.

The Mail did not respond to a request for comment about the letter. A spokeswoman for The Sun’s parent company, News Group, said she was unable to immediately comment.

The letter is a latest skirmish in a longrunning privacy battle between the British royal family and the country’s press. Last year, Harry compared the treatment of his wife by tabloids to the experience of his mother, Princess Diana, who was constantly followed by paparazzi particularly after her marriage to Prince Charles collapsed. She died in Paris in 1997, after her car crashed while trying to escape photographers.

Harry began legal proceedings against two of the tabloids, The Sun and The Daily Mirror, in which he claimed their reporters hacked into his voicemail messages. The duchess is also suing the Mail on Sunday for breaching her privacy and copyright by publishing the contents of a letter she sent to her father.

Last weekend, the couple said they will drop all of their official royal duties after having announced that they intended to divide their time between Britain and Canada while no longer using British government money set aside for the royal family.

Unlike the British press, Canadian news media outlets generally avoid publishing photos of celebrities or politicians — including of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — in private situations. The Times Colonist, the newspaper in Victoria, held back reporting that the Sussexes were in town for a Christmas holiday until it had ended.

“The separation of Harry and Meghan from the royal family is big news around the world,” Dave Obee, the newspaper’s editor and publisher wrote in column. “Their connection to our island is worthy of note, but their day-to-day existence here is not. Let them be.”

The owner of a water taxi service in North Saanich told a local television station that he refused to carry three British photographers out to the waterfront home rented by the duke and duchess.

“Hard to turn down business, but most importantly I have to live with myself,” the taxi service owner, Miles Arsenault, said.

Meanwhile, Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, was to say on a British television documentary Wednesday night that he believes Prince Harry and his daughter are ‘‘cheapening’’ the royal family and turning the House of Windsor into ‘‘a Walmart with a crown on it.’’

The interview is uncomfortable watching, and comes as Harry and Meghan surrender their ‘‘royal highness’’ titles and end their roles as ‘‘working senior royals,’’ to seek ‘‘financial independence’’ in new lives split between Canada and Britain.

The documentary, ‘‘Thomas Markle: My Story,’’ airs on Britain’s Channel 5. It showcases Meghan’s 75-year-old father venting about his daughter, alternatively saying quite harsh and quite needful things.

‘‘I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now . . . or Harry for that matter, but I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point,’’ Markle said.

‘‘I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.’’

Markle says he has been cast aside by the couple and the palace: ‘‘I don’t think at this point they’re thrilled to see me or want to talk to me.’’

He confesses he sold photos of himself to the paparazzi before his daughter’s wedding — and is still making money off the images. ‘‘Absolutely. Those pictures will sell forever,’’ he told the broadcaster.

In a letter leaked to the British tabloids last year, Meghan begged her father to stop talking to the press, saying ‘‘your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces.’’

The Duchess of Sussex is now suing the Mail on Sunday for publishing the letter. The Mail has responded in court that Meghan assumed her letter would be widely distributed and that her personal life, as a senior royal, was newsworthy.

In the days before his daughter’s wedding, which garnered an estimated 1.9 billion viewers, Thomas Markle played an offstage but dramatic role, saying he both wanted to come to the celebration but was either too sick to travel to England or not really wanted.

In the end, only Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended. Meghan walked herself partway down the aisle before being accompanied by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Material from The Washington Post was used in this report.