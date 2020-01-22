SEOUL — The South Korean military decided Wednesday to discharge a soldier who had undergone gender-reassignment surgery but wanted to remain in military service as a female.

The decision was made amid an outcry from LGBT advocates in South Korea who said that the soldier was being unfairly persecuted and that there was no reason she could not fulfill her duties.

The case of the soldier, Byeon Hee-su, a staff sergeant in an army tank unit, highlighted the unwelcome treatment that lesbians, gay men, and transgender people often face in South Korea’s socially conservative society, especially in its armed forces. It is the first case in which an active-duty soldier in South Korea has been referred to a military panel to decide whether they are fit to serve after having a gender-reassignment operation.