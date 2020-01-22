ATHENS — Greece’s lawmakers elected their country’s first female president Wednesday, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of high court Judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou.
Sakellaropoulou said she would aim for the “broadest possible consensus” in the course of carrying out her duties.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Sakellaropoulou as a nonpartisan candidate who would enjoy broad support from across the political spectrum. All major parties voted in favor of the nomination, with Sakellaropoulou being elected to the largely ceremonial post in a 261-33 vote.
Greece has a historically low number of women in senior positions in politics, and Mitsotakis had been criticized for selecting a nearly all-male Cabinet after he won general elections in July 2019. In the current Greek Cabinet, all but one of the 18 senior positions are held by men.
Mitsotakis described Sakellaropoulou, 63, as a “great jurist, a great judiciary personality who unites all Greeks from the minute this procedure began.”
