ATHENS — Greece’s lawmakers elected their country’s first female president Wednesday, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor of high court Judge Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Sakellaropoulou said she would aim for the “broadest possible consensus” in the course of carrying out her duties.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis nominated Sakellaropoulou as a nonpartisan candidate who would enjoy broad support from across the political spectrum. All major parties voted in favor of the nomination, with Sakellaropoulou being elected to the largely ceremonial post in a 261-33 vote.