Jose Luis Morales, a Salvadoran leader of the caravan, said the migrants want to negotiate to be allowed to pass peacefully. But Mexico has cracked down on the large caravans seen previously following intense pressure from Washington last year.

Carrying US and Honduran flags at the head of the procession, they walked along a highway toward hundreds of national guardsmen along the highway with riot shields and body armor and vans from the National Immigration Institute. The migrants still appeared to have superior numbers by at least double.

CIUDAD HIDALGO, Mexico — Hundreds of Central American migrants crossed the river into Mexico from Guatemala Thursday after a dayslong standoff with security forces.

Aníbal, who declined to give his last name for fear of reprisal from immigration authorities, joined the majority Honduran caravan from his hometown of Santa Rosa, Guatemala. He and others rested in the shade of a tree Thursday morning after walking for hours along the highway.

He was determined to get to the US, no matter where, and work to save money and return to his wife and three kids. Back home he worked part time gigs as a laborer, machinist, selling used clothing, but there wasn’t enough work.

“They need to let us pass,’’ he said.

Asked about assertions from Mexico’s president that migration must be regular and orderly, he said: “He needs to have a little more compassion. ... We’re going out of necessity. We’re not going for ambition.”

Thursday’s movement was a resurgence of a migrant caravan that had been diminishing since its last concerted attempt to cross the border Monday was turned back by Mexican National Guardsmen posted along Suchiate river, which forms the border here.

ASSOCIATED PRESS