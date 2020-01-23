COPENHAGEN — A man who duped the Swedish military for 18 years by using forged credentials and who even worked at NATO headquarters and was a contact for Russia’s security services did not divulge any secret information that could harm Sweden’s security, the country’s top military commander said Thursday.

The Swedish man, who was not named, was detected as a fraud last year.

“There is nothing that indicates that classified information has been disseminated,’’ General Micael Byden, the head of Sweden’s Armed Forces, told reporters, according to Sweden’s news agency TT.