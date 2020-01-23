PEAK VIEW, Australia — Three firefighters from the United States were killed on Thursday when a large plane carrying fire retardant went down in the mountains south of Canberra, the Australian capital.

The fiery crash, on a hill near a wildlife sanctuary, ended a brief lull in the country’s summer of deadly wildfires, grounded other water tankers for the day, and spread sadness and grief from Australia to North America.

Firefighters working in the area, where forests and farms sit side by side, described hearing a sharp and sudden clap — like the familiar sound of an exploding car, but 10 times as loud.