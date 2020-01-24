At the time of the accident, which occurred in Brackley, a town about 60 miles northwest of London, Sacoolas’s husband was working for the US government at a British military base and US officials assert that she had diplomatic immunity, shielding her from prosecution. But in December, British prosecutors charged her with causing death by dangerous driving.

Police have said that the woman, Anne Sacoolas, was driving a car on the wrong side of the road in August when it collided with a motorcycle ridden by Harry Dunn, 19. She fled Britain shortly afterward.

LONDON — The United States has formally turned down Britain’s extradition request for an American woman who was involved in a car accident that killed a teenager last year, a decision that the British government called “a denial of justice.”

The State Department said in a statement Thursday that it had denied extradition, which it said “would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.”

A spokesman for Dunn’s family, Radd Seiger, said Friday that they had taken the news “in our stride” and would not give up, and he had harsh words for the Trump administration.

“The reality is that this administration, which we say is behaving lawlessly and taking a wrecking ball to one of the greatest alliances in the world, they won’t be around forever whereas that extradition request will be,” Seiger told BBC Radio 4.

“We are disappointed in this decision, which appears to be a denial of justice,” a spokeswoman for the Home Office, the British government department handling the matter, said Friday. “We are urgently considering our options.”

Dunn’s parents have gone all the way to the White House to seek justice for their son, meeting with President Trump in October and refusing to meet Sacoolas, who Trump said was waiting in a nearby room.

Charlotte Charles, Dunn’s mother, said at the time that she and her husband would have loved to meet Sacoolas, but on their terms, and on British soil.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that the chances that the United States would respond favorably to the request were very low. Andrea Leadsom, the British lawmaker in whose district Dunn’s parents live, is scheduled to meet with the US ambassador, Woody Johnson, in London on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Dominic Raab, the British foreign secretary, said he had spoken with Johnson on Friday morning and told him that “the UK would have acted differently if this had been a UK diplomat serving in the US.”

Britain and the United States have an extradition treaty, but legal experts in Britain said the relationship has been one-sided, with officials in London being more willing than their counterparts in Washington to hand people over.

Edward Grange, a lawyer specializing in extradition law at the firm Corker Binning, said the case of Sacoolas confirmed the overall trend.

“It should have been up to a court to determine whether diplomatic immunity applied,” Grange said. “It’s a political decision.”

For now, said Seiger, the spokesman for Dunn’s family, “we will simply plot and plan for a reasonable administration to come in one day and to reverse this decision.”