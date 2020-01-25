The illness linked to the virus has killed at least 41 people and sickened nearly 1,300 in China, casting a grim backdrop to the Lunar New Year holiday, which began Saturday. Cases have been confirmed in at least 10 other countries, spreading to Europe, the United States, and, most recently, Australia.

The new measures were imposed amid concerns, raised in a new study in the medical journal The Lancet, that people infected with the coronavirus might spread it even if they do not have flulike symptoms.

WUHAN, China — The repercussions from a mysterious virus that has spread fear and sickened hundreds began reverberating far from its epicenter in central China on Saturday as Hong Kong closed its schools for several weeks, Beijing began limiting bus travel in and out of the capital, and the country’s travel association suspended tour groups of Chinese citizens heading overseas.

Among the newest victims in China was a 62-year-old ear, nose, and throat specialist in Wuhan, who died on Saturday, according to state news media. It was unclear whether the doctor, who had retired last year, had treated patients with the disease.

And officials in the southern city of Hechi said on Saturday that a 2-year-old girl suffering from the coronavirus had been admitted to a hospital, becoming the youngest person known to be infected.

In a sign of how the coronavirus has shaken China, the nation’s top leader, Xi Jinping, convened a meeting of Communist Party leaders on Saturday to try to stem the outbreak.

“We’re sure to be able to win in this battle to beat the epidemic through prevention and control,” said Xi, who until now had said little publicly about the growing crisis.

Xi called for stronger efforts to provide medicine and other supplies. Shortages have angered doctors and medical workers in Wuhan, the industrial city of 11 million that is at the center of the outbreak.

Party leaders also called for a greater concentration of expertise and treatment, including sending patients with serious symptoms to designated medical units. One new field hospital is supposed to be constructed in Wuhan by early next month, and Saturday’s directive suggests that more hospitals may be built or modified to deal solely with the outbreak.

The leaders also directed railway stations, airports, and ports to step up measures to deter the spread of the virus, through ventilation, disinfection, and body temperature checks.

Travel restrictions imposed earlier in Wuhan and 12 other cities had already effectively penned in 35 million people on the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest holiday. Wuhan tightened its restrictions further on Saturday with a ban on most vehicle traffic in the city center.

The association of China’s travel agencies said on Saturday that it would suspend all tour groups and the sale of flight and hotel packages for citizens headed overseas, starting on Monday. Groups already on their trips were allowed to continue, with the directive that travelers’ health should be closely monitored.

The move to cut off group tours could have a ripple effect across countries that depend on Chinese tourists. While China is now home to an increasingly sophisticated population ready to hit the tourist routes by themselves, a large number of Chinese do not feel comfortable traveling abroad unless they are with a group.

In Beijing, the city government said it would halt all interprovince buses beginning on Sunday, effectively limiting road travel into the capital.

New measures were also imposed in Hong Kong, where its leader, Carrie Lam, declared a health emergency. Five coronavirus patients connected to Wuhan are being treated in Hong Kong, and more than 100 others are suspected of having the viral pneumonia.

Lunar New Year celebrations are being canceled in Hong Kong, schools will be closed until mid-February, and the Hong Kong Marathon has been called off. The semiautonomous Chinese city is also suspending flights and train services to Wuhan.

In the new study by The Lancet, published on Friday, researchers studied a family of seven in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, five of whom had traveled to Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. Two of them came into contact with an infected relative in a hospital there. Testing conducted days later, after they flew home, found that six members of the family had the coronavirus, including one who had not gone to Wuhan.

One infected family member, a child, had no symptoms, suggesting that people with the virus might be spreading it without knowing that they have it, the study found.

“It shows this new coronavirus is able to transfer between person to person, in a hospital setting, a family home setting, and also in an intercity setting,” Yuen Kwok-yung, an author of the study, said in an interview. “This is exactly what makes this new disease difficult to control.”

The US Embassy said on Saturday that all American employees at its consulate in Wuhan have been ordered to leave the city. The US government is arranging a charter flight to evacuate American diplomats and citizens on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plan.

For people in the United States with close ties to China, the outbreak has brought worry, disappointment, and scrutiny. Some in the Chinese American community have had their Lunar New Year holiday plans waylaid, as travel schedules for the coming week and beyond get interrupted.

Chinese Americans networking with their friends and family in China have scrambled to send aid.

Sean Shi, of Issaquah, Wash., said he shipped several boxes of masks to China in a friend’s luggage, with hopes that the masks could reach friends in the Wuhan area as soon as possible. Later in the day, Shi was back at a hardware store, buying another 46 masks for some of his former peers at Wuhan University.

“We understand it’s a tough situation over there — the panic, the shortage of equipment,” Shi said. “We just realized the situation is very serious — more serious than we thought.”