Such asymptomatic transmission would represent a major difference between the new respiratory disease and SARS, which killed 800 people in China and around the world nearly two decades ago.

Adding to the growing alarm, the official, Ma Xiaowei, the director of China’s National Health Commission, said that people carrying the virus but not showing symptoms could still infect others. The incubation period, he added, can vary from 1 to 14 days, with a typical duration of about 10 days.

SHANGHAI — A top Chinese health official warned Sunday that the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, already extraordinarily rapid, could accelerate further, deepening global fears about an illness that has sickened more than 2,000 people worldwide and killed at least 56 people in China.

“The epidemic is now entering a more serious and complex period,” Ma said during a news conference in Beijing. “It looks like it will continue for some time, and the number of cases may increase.”

In China, it was a weekend of grim new warnings about the little-understood virus and a rising tally of infections and deaths. The official number of confirmed infections across China jumped by half within a span of 24 hours, building to 1,975 on Sunday from around 1,300 on Saturday morning.

Among the most recent announced fatalities from the coronavirus was an 88-year-old man in Shanghai — the first death to be reported in the commercial hub, which is one of China’s most populated cities. One of the latest confirmed cases was that of a 9-month-old girl in Beijing.

New cases cropped up in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and the United States. The virus had already been found in Thailand, France, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and beyond.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak, the mayor said Sunday that health officials were likely to confirm an additional 1,000 cases of the illness in the city.

The mayor, Zhou Xianwang, said that the estimate was based on the assumption that around half of the city’s nearly 3,000 suspected cases of the coronavirus would eventually test positive for the disease.

Zhou also said that 5 million people had left Wuhan before travel out of the city was restricted, leaving 9 million people still living there. That could imply that many more cases will be confirmed in other places in China over the next week or two.

China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, has promised drastic measures to contain the virus. The national government Sunday banned wildlife trade until the epidemic passes. The outbreak had drawn fresh attention to China’s animal markets, where the sale of exotic creatures has been linked to epidemiological risks.

The 50 million people of Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, found themselves in a virtual lockdown Sunday. Chinese officials were considering extending the Lunar New Year holiday, which would delay the reopening of schools and offices and encourage more people to stay home. They are also limiting intercity bus travel and have ordered Chinese tour groups to cease operations starting Monday.

But worries remained about whether the government could contain the spread of the virus. Epidemiologists at Imperial College London estimated that each case infected an average of 2.6 other people in the early stages of the crisis.

That number could drop as the authorities take more stringent measures to halt the spread. But if it holds up, the number of infected could rise sharply.

Even as the highest echelons of China’s government mobilize to fight the illness, much of the task of preventing contagion still falls on local officials, who can be unsure of how to respond to crises and uneven about following through on policies.

On Sunday in Wuhan, for example, police officers were flummoxed by new restrictions on driving within the city limits.

First, the city authorities said that most cars should stay off the roads, and that a fleet of 6,000 taxis would be on call to deliver food and medicine. Then, the authorities said drivers would be notified by text message if they had to stay off the roads. Nobody seemed to receive the text messages Sunday.

“My understanding,” one police officer said, “is that you can drive in your district if you don’t get a text message telling you that you can’t. But you should check that with the transport authorities.”

In the end, most drivers stayed off the streets. But as the day went on, more ventured out, and the police did not seem to do much about it.

For some residents, it was another exasperating fumble by Wuhan officials, who many believe have mishandled the epidemic. But the restrictions seemed to be mostly accepted with the same stoic fortitude that many showed over the past several days as the city imposed bans on travel out of Wuhan for all but a select few.

That mood could shift, however, if the measures hamper food supplies and worsen medical shortages.

“Now is not the time for recriminations,” said Li Xiandu, a retired business manager. “The local government wasn’t forthcoming with information and didn’t take vigorous enough measures. But we need to get through this first, and then we can assign blame.”

The sense of confusion and uncertainty has even extended to the US government’s effort to evacuate American diplomats and citizens from China.

The State Department said Sunday that it was arranging a flight that would leave Wuhan on Tuesday and travel to San Francisco. Apart from diplomatic personnel, the plane was also to carry a limited number of private citizens, the State Department said.

But the department did not say who would be given priority on the flight if there are not enough seats for everyone who wants to leave.

That was not much help for people like Jonny Dangerfield, 30, an American who went to Wuhan to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his wife and children.

Dangerfield, who works in finance in Phoenix, said he hoped that his family might be considered to be at greater risk from the virus because his three children are all under 5. But for now, he simply does not know.

“Just to keep ourselves sane, I guess, we have low expectations about getting on that plane,” Dangerfield said in a telephone interview.