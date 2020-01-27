Pashteen and his movement, widely known by the initials PTM, have presented one of the most influential challenges to the military’s dominance of Pakistan as it has cracked down on minorities, journalists, and other critics in recent years.

The leader, Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, was arrested in the early hours of Monday on five separate charges, including conspiracy and sedition, after giving a speech that officials said was against the constitution and the state. He was detained in Peshawar, the capital of the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, his colleagues said.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities Monday arrested the leader of a civil rights movement who for nearly two years has challenged the country’s powerful security forces by demanding they be held accountable for extrajudicial killings and kidnappings, his colleagues said.

While the PTM focused on demanding justice for the country’s sizable Pashtun minority, its influence quickly grew larger than the movement itself. The large crowds PTM drew to the streets and the boldness of its leadership in openly challenging the security forces inspired other advocates to join in.

Despite Pashteen’s arrest, other PTM leaders have vowed to press on.

“The arrests cannot stop our struggle,” said Mohsin Dawar, a parliamentarian and a PTM leader.

Under the five charges, which include sedition and criminal conspiracy, Pashteen could face life in prison. A court in Peshawar on Monday gave Pashteen 14 days of pretrial detention, according to local news media.

This is the first time that Pashteen has been arrested since the popular movement began almost two years ago. Although his associates have been arrested and protesters have been intimidated or abused, authorities had until now avoided going straight at Pashteen, who has become an influential public figure despite authorities’ efforts to impose a news blackout around PTM’s activities.

Pakistani officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment and made no official statement.

Although the PTM has kept to its philosophy of nonviolent protest, authorities have accused them of trying to violently subvert the state, and of being proxies for Afghanistan and India in trying to undermine the country. PTM officials deny those accusations.