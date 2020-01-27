SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia’s government on Monday said it was imposing urgent measures in the country’s capital, Skopje, and the western city of Tetovo in order to protect people from severely high levels of air pollution.

Authorities said the levels of toxic particles in the air were about 11 times higher than the safe levels on two consecutive days, creating a health hazard.

The government has recommended companies allow pregnant women and persons over the age of 60 to not work, for construction companies to reduce outdoor work, and for sport and other outdoor activities to be banned on days of high pollution.