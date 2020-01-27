Rain poured over the region Monday and is expected to continue for at least two days, rescue workers said, raising the threat level of mining dams in the region.

Several cities and towns suffered landslides and floods as rainwater washed over the state of Minas Gerais, overflowing rivers, threatening to burst mining dams, and leaving rescue workers scrambling to respond to several emergencies at once.

Heavy rains have swept over southeastern Brazil, leaving at least 47 people dead and four missing and forcing more than 18,000 people from of their homes.

The storms began just as residents of Brumadinho, a town in the same state, gathered for the anniversary of a dam break that left up to 270 dead. The fire department, which scrambled to help victims of the storm, is still looking for 11 people who went missing and are presumed dead after the dam burst, releasing an avalanche of mud.

A community activist in Brumadinho, Fernanda Perdigão de Oliveira, said she felt as if last year’s tragedy was happening all over again.

Advertisement

“There were landslides in several roads,” she said. “Minas became a time bomb with these torrential rains.”

Brumadinho is one of 120 towns that are now under a state of emergency because of the current storm, according to local fire departments.

The National Mining Agency said Monday that it demanded that companies in charge of the dams keep a close watch on them in Minas Gerais and three other states at least until Friday.

The city of Belo Horizonte, the state capital, registered between Friday and Saturday the largest volume of rain recorded in the 110 years since measures have been kept, according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

The force of the flood waters flowing underneath one of Belo Horizonte’s main avenues caused the pavement to explode into geysers.

Advertisement

Tragic stories are mounting as fire departments release information about victims. In the city of Ibirité, on the outskirts of Belo Horizonte, four people were found dead after the house they were in was buried by a landslide Friday. Among them were a 5-month-old baby and a 6-year-old child.

Colonel Sérgio José Ferreira, the commander of Belo Horizonte’s rescue operation, said that on Friday the fire department had to deal with seven different landslide events at the same time — two of them involving people who were still alive.

“While we are working to rescue people, we know that the longer people are missing, the smaller the chance we have of finding them,” he said. “We had never seen rains like these.”

Officials with the state government said a housing deficit, poverty, and the lack of oversight worsened the storm’s impact. Governor Romeu Zema of Minas Gerais said many victims had built their homes irregularly, on dangerous slopes.

“There is a lack of urban planning,” he said. “A definitive solution will only come in the long run as we have conditions to enact a housing policy that provides homes for people in neighborhoods that are risk free.”

Heavy rains had already cost nine lives in the neighboring state of Espírito Santo 10 days earlier, and forced more than 10,000 from their homes, according to reports in the local media.

José Carlos Carvalho, a former environment minister, said he also saw signs in the tragedy that Brazil might be starting to suffer the consequences of climate change.

Advertisement

“The first signs of climate change are extreme events,” he said. “There is a transformation of our climate pattern.”