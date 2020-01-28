The UK government says they can stay and carry on with their lives as long as they apply for confirmation of their “settled status,” which can be done over the phone. For some, that process is easy, or mildly annoying. For others, it’s deeply alienating.

Brexit is a huge economic and social experiment, and the UK’s European residents are among the guinea pigs.

LONDON — Brexit elicits such emotions as anxiety, anger, and abandonment. As Britain’s departure from the European Union approaches, more than 3 million UK residents who are citizens of EU countries are feeling the impending separation more strongly than most.

Free movement for people among the EU’s member states is a core EU principle and Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the bloc was, in part, a reaction to high levels of immigration from other EU nations.

Britain’s departure on Friday night will end the rights of citizens from the 27 remaining EU nations to settle in Britain and of Britons to automatically live elsewhere in the bloc. To prevent people having to uproot their lives and their families, the UK government says EU citizens already in the country will be given “settled status,” protecting their right to live, work, study, and receive benefits.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that EU citizens are welcome and valued, but many say they resent being forced to prove their right to remain in a country they call home.

“I feel strange, really unsettled,” said 78-year-old Elly Wright, a Dutch citizen who moved to the United Kingdom with her late husband in 1969. “It has moved me to the core. What has been happening with Brexit and the fact that someone like me, who has lived here for over 50 years, that my status here has to be secured when it always was secure — it makes you feel confused and angry, and also infinitely sad at times.

“My circle of friends, the people I share sadness and happiness with — they’re all here,’’ she added. ‘‘My son lives here. My husband is buried here. I’m as much part of the fabric of this society (as) anyone else.’’

Wright is not alone.

Many worry about trouble down the line. The UK government has given EU citizens until the end of June 2021 to apply for settled status. It’s unclear what will happen to those who don’t.