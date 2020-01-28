LAHORE, Pakistan — A massive explosion and fire triggered by a gas cylinder explosion engulfed a small perfume factory in eastern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 11 people, rescue workers and police said.

Two people were also injured in the blast, which caused the roof of the factory to collapse in flames, said Rana Izhar, an official with the state-run emergency service in the city of Lahore. He said the explosion was so powerful it damaged nearby homes as well. Hospital officials said one of the injured was in critical condition.

Gas cylinder explosions and other similar accidents are common in Pakistan, mainly due to insufficient enforcement of safety standards and poor infrastructure. Police and emergency workers said it was not immediately clear what caused the gas cylinder to explode.