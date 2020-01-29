MOSCOW — In a nearly seven-hour operation, Russia’s emergency services rescued 536 ice fishermen after they got stranded on a giant ice floe that broke off the island of Sakhalin in eastern Siberia, officials said.

Around 60 more people were able to get back to the shore on their own Tuesday .

Footage of the incident showed groups of people using smaller pieces of ice as rafts and trying to row to the Russian coast as the giant ice floe with the stranded fishermen slowly drifted farther away from the land.