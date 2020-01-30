Preynat, 74, went on trial earlier this month and admitted to systematically abusing dozens of Boy Scouts from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, 69, archbishop of Lyon, had been found guilty last year of failing to report allegations of child abuse by the Rev. Bernard Preynat to authorities.

PARIS — A French appeals court Thursday overturned a ruling against a cardinal who had been found guilty of covering up decades-old sexual abuse by a priest in his diocese, the latest twist in the most high-profile legal case against a clergyman in France.

But Barbarin argued in court — and the appeals court agreed — that he wasn’t obligated to report the allegations to authorities because Preynat’s victims were adults when he learned of the abuse.

Advertisement

André Soulier, a lawyer for the cardinal, told reporters in Lyon on Thursday that he was “more than satisfied,” noting that prosecutors had sought Barbarin’s acquittal and that he should not be an “expiatory victim” held responsible for the failings of the entire Catholic Church.

François Devaux, one of Preynat’s accusers, said the court’s decision disappointed victims. “We are falling short of the reality of this problem of sexual abuse against minors,” he said.

The cardinal served none of his original six-month sentence in prison. It was a suspended sentence, and the court overturned it Thursday.

A verdict in Preynat’s case is expected in March.

Prosecutors had dropped the charges against Barbarin in 2016 after an investigation, but nine of Preynat’s accusers used a special procedure to force the cardinal and five other French church officials and employees of the diocese to stand trial. All five of them were acquitted in March.

Devaux said Thursday that he did not regret bringing the case to trial, despite the acquittal, because the lawsuit had helped raise awareness about “the problems of psychic control, of spiritual control” by abusive clergymen.

Advertisement

“Everyone agrees that emerging from all of this is a growing realization and clairvoyance that was lacking for a certain amount of time,” Devaux told reporters at the courthouse in Lyon.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs in the case announced that they would appeal the verdict before the Cour de Cassation, the highest court in the French judiciary, which does not hold a third trial but verifies that the law was correctly applied by lower courts.

Pope Francis had rejected Barbarin’s offer to resign after his initial conviction. Instead, the cardinal — one of the most high-profile Roman Catholic officials in France — temporarily stepped aside from his day-to-day responsibilities. Barbarin was appointed to his post in the Lyon Diocese in 2002.

In 2014, the cardinal was contacted by a parishioner and former Boy Scout who said that he had been abused by Preynat and that he was disturbed to learn that the priest was still officiating and still in contact with children.

Plaintiffs in the case against the cardinal said he had a responsibility to warn authorities as soon as he learned about it, even though it had occurred on his predecessor’s watch.

An independent commission created by the bishops’ conference of France to shed light on sexual abuse in the French clergy has already heard from thousands of people reporting sexual abuse cases, and a report is expected in 2021.