Then after tests raised suspicions — morphine was found in the infants’ urine — police were called and authorities found a syringe with what was believed to be breast milk and what turned out to be a mixture of breast milk and morphine in a nurse’s locker.

Soon, the five — who were between a day and a month old — were taken to the intensive care unit, where the three gravest cases were put on artificial respiration machines. For weeks, the hospital staff in Ulm, halfway between Stuttgart and Munich, could not figure out what ailed the infants.

BERLIN — The staff at a hospital in southwestern Germany was puzzled when five infants sharing the same room all developed breathing trouble at the same time in December. Extra nurses were called in to monitor and gently nudge the babies when their breathing stopped.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the case spilled into public when the nurse from the neonatal ward at Ulm University Clinic appeared before a judge on suspicion of having deliberately poisoned the five infants.

The nurse, whose identity has not been released, in keeping with German laws, has denied the accusations. Official charges have not yet been brought, but the judge on Wednesday ruled that she could be kept in jail on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury and five counts of attempted manslaughter.

The case comes a year after a man was convicted of killing 85 patients in hospitals near Oldenburg, a seven-hour drive north of Ulm. Officials believe that he killed as many as 300 patients over five years starting in 2000.

All five babies in Ulm survivedand doctors said there will be no lasting effects on the five babies’ health.

But Dr. Klaus-Michael Debatin, medical director of the pediatric department at Ulm University Clinic, said at a news conference Thursday that there was no medical reason before the mysterious illness to give morphine to the infants, some of whom had been born prematurely.

Advertisement

“We have to assume that a crime was committed with criminal energy at our hospital,” Debatin said.

Morphine is one of the most widely known painkillers, but it has a negative effect on respiration. In extremely young patients, it is used both to control pain and to treat the newborns of drug-addicted mothers.

Initially, university doctors, suspecting an infection behind the infants’ sudden illness, ran a series of test that came back negative. Only then did they test the babies’ urine, thinking, according to one doctor, that a pathogen or agent in a heating or air conditioning unit might have caused the infants’ sudden ailment.

In a twist, three of the infants placed in artificial respirators after being struck ill were given morphine as part of the standard treatment, according to doctors. But the tests showed traces of morphine in all of the infants — even the two who had not been prescribed the painkiller.

The fact that all five infants started experiencing respiratory difficulties at roughly the same time led officials to conclude that the five had been poisoned around the same time, most likely during a night shift in late December.

The morphine that is officially prescribed by doctors at the hospital in Ulm is kept locked away, and each use is carefully recorded. Still, police believe the hospital’s morphine was used to poison the babies. According to hospital doctors, the suspect had access to the morphine storage unit on the ward.

Advertisement

Police were called Jan. 17, nearly a month after the crime was committed — a delay apparently tied to the hospital staff’s search for a biological infection and the Christmas break. Police eventually interviewed all six people who were on duty during the night shift.