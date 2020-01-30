BEIRUT — Warplanes struck a town in a rebel-held enclave in northwestern Syria, killing at least 10 people, including some who were fleeing the bombs, opposition activists and a rescue service said Thursday. The attack, believed carried out by Russian warplanes backing a Syrian government offensive, put a hospital out of service, they said.

The late Wednesday night assault on Ariha, a town in Idlib province, comes as the rebel-held enclave is under intense fire amid Syrian government advances on the area, which had been controlled by the opposition for nearly eight years.

The Russian Defense Ministry rejected claims it was behind the attack, calling them a “provocation.” The ministry said Russian warplanes did not fly any combat missions in the area.