A Belgian court Friday acquitted three doctors who had been charged with manslaughter by poisoning, in a landmark case that for the first time charged health professionals criminally under Belgium’s physician-assisted suicide law.
Physician-assisted suicide has been legal in Belgium since 2002. It also is legal in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, but has long been debated in European countries. While certain forms of assisted suicide are practiced in France and Switzerland, the Belgian law goes further.
Belgium allows physician-assisted suicide if an individual who is incurably ill and encounters unbearable physical or psychological pain makes a voluntary, well-considered, and repeated request, without external pressure. Since 2014, minors can also request physician-assisted suicide under certain conditions.
The three doctors were facing life-imprisonment sentences over accusations that they had unlawfully poisoned a 38-year-old woman in 2010.
The woman, Tine Nys, requested physician-assisted suicide under the law in 2009, according to Joris Van Cauter, the lawyer for Sophie Nys, one of her two sisters, who said Tine Nys had suffered from depression and heroin addiction and had tried to commit suicide several times. A few months later, the lawyer said, she was diagnosed with autism by a psychiatrist.
She received a lethal injection on April 27, 2010, in the company of her parents and her two sisters.
But Sophie Nys later argued that Tine Nys had not received sufficient advice, and that doctors had not tried to treat her mental illness. She filed a complaint, saying Tine Nys had not been incurably ill, as the Belgian physician-assisted suicide law requires.