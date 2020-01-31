A Belgian court Friday acquitted three doctors who had been charged with manslaughter by poisoning, in a landmark case that for the first time charged health professionals criminally under Belgium’s physician-assisted suicide law.

Physician-assisted suicide has been legal in Belgium since 2002. It also is legal in the Netherlands and Luxembourg, but has long been debated in European countries. While certain forms of assisted suicide are practiced in France and Switzerland, the Belgian law goes further.

Belgium allows physician-assisted suicide if an individual who is incurably ill and encounters unbearable physical or psychological pain makes a voluntary, well-considered, and repeated request, without external pressure. Since 2014, minors can also request physician-assisted suicide under certain conditions.