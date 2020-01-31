The United States has carried out an airstrike against the leader of Al Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen after months of tracking him using aerial surveillance and other intelligence, according to three current or former American officials.
The officials expressed confidence that Qassim al-Rimi was killed in a January airstrike in Yemen but were awaiting confirmation before making a public announcement.
His death could represent a significant blow to the Qaeda affiliate, one of the most potent branches of the group.
New York Times