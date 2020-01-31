The number of attacks, detailed in the quarterly report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a government watchdog formed in 2008, highlights once more the disparity between talking points on suppressing the Taliban and the reality on the ground: Despite a concerted bombing campaign and US and Afghan offensive-ground operations, Taliban fighters are still able to attack at levels similar to those a decade ago.

WASHINGTON — The Taliban and other groups carried out a record number of attacks in Afghanistan during the last several months of 2019, according to an inspector general report released Friday. The increase in violence occurred during a period in which President Trump tweeted that the United States was “hitting our Enemy harder than at any time in the last ten years!”

The Taliban and other armed groups carried out 8,204 attacks in the final quarter of the year, 37 percent of which inflicted casualties, according to the report.

The tally is one of the few remaining public barometers for the United States’ war effort in Afghanistan after the US military command there stopped releasing or classified others, such as the number of Afghan casualties and the percentage of districts controlled by the Afghan government versus Taliban forces.

The expansion of the US air campaign seemed to mirror the increase in Taliban attacks.

In 2019, US military aircraft dropped 7,423 bombs and missiles — a record number since the Air Force began recording the data in 2006, according to recently released Air Force documents. At the beginning of the year, US Special Operations missions had increased by 124 percent from 2018, according to military documents, a rate that most likely continued throughout 2019.