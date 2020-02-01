But it offered no large stimulus program to provide more jobs or money in the pockets of India’s 1.3 billion residents, most of whom barely get by through farming or work in the informal economy. Nor did the budget propose any additional support for the country’s weakened financial institutions.

The government’s $428 billion budget for 2020-2021 laid out a series of modest initiatives, including planned investments in new roads and airports and personal income tax cuts, along with an increase in bank deposit insurance to reassure customers rattled by high-profile bank failures.

NEW DELHI — India is stuck in its biggest economic slump in more than a decade, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s budget for the new year, unveiled on Saturday, offers only small steps to try to create a turnaround.

“Our government shall work towards taking the country forward so that we can leapfrog to the next level of health, prosperity, and well-being,” said Modi’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the budget.

But Jayati Ghosh, an economist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, had a different view: “It’s all smoke and mirrors,” she said.

Ghosh said the signs of economic distress were everywhere. “People have gone back to two meals in a day,” she said. “Children are going without milk.”

India’s economy grew about 4.8 percent in 2019, a sharp drop from 6.8 percent in 2018, according to the International Monetary Fund. Last year, inflation rose and business investment ground to a halt; from underwear to automobiles, sales of consumer products slowed.

Unemployment rose to 7.5 percent in the last three months of 2019, with city dwellers and young people hit hard, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.

The weak economy threatens Modi’s grip on power in the world’s largest democracy. His Bharatiya Janata Party recently lost state elections in two states.

On Friday, the Modi government projected that economic growth would rebound to as much as 6.5 percent for the fiscal year that begins on April 1. International organizations such as the International Monetary Fund predict a more modest turnaround. But forecasting is especially tricky at present, with the global economy facing risks from the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China, from Britain’s exit from the European Union, and from an unresolved trade war between the United States and China.

Modi’s government is facing its biggest challenge in years, as Indians from all walks of life have taken to the streets to protest against the government. The protests began in December over a divisive citizenship law that makes it easier for immigrants — except those who are Muslim — to become Indian citizens.

Concerns about the weak economy are also seeping into some of the protests.

Economists are worried that the current problems could deepen in the next few months unless the government takes more aggressive action.

“The kind of crisis the economy is currently facing and also the scale of it — what is still missing is how you restore the consumption demand which has collapsed,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings and Research, a credit-rating agency.