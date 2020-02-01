For Britons back home, the formal departure from the European Union on Friday means very little in practice, as the country will obey EU rules until the end of the year.

That is because Moraes is British, and his time in Brussels is up.

BRUSSELS — His 13th-floor office with its panoramic views was testament to the high status Claude Moraes had attained as a senior member of the European Parliament. But on a recent morning, it was empty, save his suitcase, a laptop, and a phone on his bare desk.

But it is different in Brussels. The long-standing British contingent in the European capital now has to disband, or regroup. Thousands of British permanent officials, lobbyists, and others are actually staying in Brussels, and many have qualified for passports from Belgium — a nation that the British have more often mocked than admired.

Advertisement

But for Moraes and many others, it has meant joining the “Brexodus” of those quitting Brussels and their country’s 47-year engagement with its Continental neighbors, a cause to which many have devoted their careers.

Moraes had no real choice, because Britain is withdrawing its elected politicians from the European Parliament, where he spent two decades. But after the perpetual, nagging uncertainty of three missed Brexit deadlines, at least this is a moment of clarity.

“It was death row, but it was death row with a timetable,” said Moraes, who had little to pack because he never invested emotionally in the prime office that he won last summer and knew he would probably have to surrender.

For Britons working in Brussels, the 2016 referendum on EU membership produced feelings akin to “grief or bereavement,” Moraes said. After that, each new deadline induced a wave of anxiety because, until December’s general election, there was no certainty when — or even if — Brexit would happen.

Advertisement

At farewell events in the European Parliament last week, no one knew quite what note to strike, as lawmakers handed back their voting cards and office keys. In his office, Chris Davies, a Liberal Democrat lawmaker, showed a gracious written tribute from a political opponent. He said he knew that it was well intended, but that it nevertheless was a bit like reading his own obituary.

The past year has been bittersweet for Davies, who said he had “returned from the dead” politically. Having lost his European Parliament seat in 2014 after 15 years in office, he was elected again last year and made chairman of the Fisheries Committee.

His final visit to the Parliament’s other home, in Strasbourg, France, was an emotional one.

“I did cry going into the chamber — eyes very moist. I thought, ‘This is the last time I shall go in here,’” he said, adding that Friday would be “the end of me and my political career.”

“I love this Parliament, and I love the fact that you are working with people from 27 other countries,” Davies said.

For those who have made a career in EU institutions or in related jobs like consultancy and lobbying — and who are therefore paid to stay in Brussels — the obvious course is to secure another nationality. Citizens of member states are allowed to live and work anywhere in the bloc, but Britain’s withdrawal complicates things for Britons who hold no other citizenship.

Advertisement

European officials are generally well paid, and most of those working in EU institutions have been told they will not lose their jobs. But their prospects of promotion are no longer so secure.

Support from national governments is normally needed for top posts, and some officials say that Britons are already being pushed into less important work.

The numbers are hazy, but of more than 1,000 Britons who are permanent officials in Brussels, about half are thought to have gained another passport.