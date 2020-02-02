QUITO, Ecuador — Ecuador’s President Lenín Moreno has scrambled to apologize for comments suggesting women tend to complain about sexual harassment when it comes from ugly people.

In a speech to investors Friday in the port city of Guayaquil, Moreno said men were under threat of being denounced for harassment and added, ‘‘at times, with harassment, they torment ugly people.

“That is to say, that the harassment is when it comes from an ugly person,” he added. “But if the person looks good according to the standards, they tend not to think necessarily that it is harassment.”