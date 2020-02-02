The assault in London came more than three months after another terrorism attack left two people dead near the London Bridge, and added to the litany of attacks Britain has endured in recent years, testing the nerves and fortitude of its residents.

LONDON — A man armed with a knife and wearing a fake explosive device strapped to his body was shot and killed by police in South London on Sunday after he was suspected of stabbing people.

According to Lucy D’Orsi, the deputy assistant commissioner in specialist operations, the suspect was Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, 20.

Local news reports said Amman had been under surveillance by police when two pedestrians were stabbed on Sunday in Streatham, about 5 miles south of Central London. One of them, a man, was hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries, according to police.

A third pedestrian, a woman, was believed to have been injured by glass after officers discharged their weapons, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers from “a proactive counterterrorism operation” quickly responded to the “Islamist related” attack and killed Amman around 2 p.m. local time. The suspect was wearing what appeared to be an explosive device strapped to his body, but it was later found to be false, a police statement said.

Amman was pronounced dead at the scene, said D’Orsi. Images on social media showed his body lying on the pavement outside a pharmacy while at least two officers pointed guns at him.

The stabbings unfolded on Streatham High Road, a crowded thoroughfare filled with shops, cafes, and a movie theater. Witnesses told reporters they had seen what appeared to be plainclothes officers chasing and shouting at a man before hearing shots.

Gulled Bulhan, 19, said that he had been crossing the street when he saw a man with a machete “and silver canisters on his chest” being chased by what appeared to be an armed undercover officer, according to the BBC.

Karker Tahir, who worked at a shop nearby, said that the officers asked the man to halt before they shot him.

“They kept telling him, ‘Stop, stop!’” Tahir told Sky News. “But he didn’t stop, and then I saw that they shot him three times.” He added that police told him and a colleague that “you have to leave the shop because he has a bomb in his bag.’”

“I’m still shocked,” he said.

A video circulating on Twitter showed what appeared to be at least two plainclothes officers drawing their weapons as they took cover behind a police car. A flurry of yellow ambulances and police cars with loud sirens and blinking lights also flooded the street.

The speed with which the police declared a terrorism-related attack on Sunday stood in stark contrast to their announcements after previous attacks, when authorities took hours or days to say that a terrorist assault had taken place.

David Videcette, a former British counterterrorism detective, said on Sunday that though the investigation was still in its early stages, he believed that the police officers who quickly responded to the stabbing had been part of a focused surveillance operation.

The Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit was leading the investigation into the attack, according to D’Orsi.

Amman had been arrested in May 2018 under the Terrorism Act. He was brought to the attention of police by a blogger from the Netherlands, who posted one of his Telegram messages online. The message was a photo that showed two guns and a knife “on top of an Islamic flag, with the caption ‘Armed and ready April 3’ overlaid in Arabic,” police said.

He was sentenced in December 2018 to three years and four months in prison for six counts of collecting information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism” and seven counts of “dissemination of terrorist material,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement at the time.

According to the BBC, Amman was released about one week ago, after serving part of his sentence.

The assault on Sunday had echoes of the London Bridge attack in November, when Usman Khan, a 28-year-old Muslim man who had served eight years in prison for his involvement in a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange, killed two people near the bridge.

During the attack, he wore a fake suicide vest, which specialists have said is often meant to cause panic in members of the public and to keep law enforcement at a distance. He began stabbing people, police said, after having participated in a conference on prison rehabilitation at a venue called Fishmongers’ Hall on the north bank of the River Thames.

His attack ended when he was rushed by several men — one wielding a fire extinguisher and another brandishing an ornamental whale tusk torn from the wall of the hall — and police shot him.

After the London Bridge attack, the British government said that it would toughen terrorism sentences and end early release for serious offenders. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also declared that “this country will never be cowed or divided or intimidated by this sort of attack.”

On Sunday evening, Johnson thanked the emergency services on Twitter and wrote, “My thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, condemned the attack in a statement on Sunday. “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London we will never let them succeed,” he said.

On Sunday night, Johnson said in a statement that the government, which he said introduced more measures to combat terrorism after the 2019 London Bridge attack, will announce more changes to the system “for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” on Monday.