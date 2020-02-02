The group offered no evidence that it had trained the gunman, Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, but produced a copy of his will as well as correspondence that indicated he had been in contact with Al Qaeda. Specialists said those elements gave the claim a plausible air.

In an audio recording released on Sunday, the leader of the Yemen-based group, Qassim al-Rimi, claimed responsibility for the Dec. 6 attack at Naval Air Station Pensacola, according to SITE, an organization that tracks jihadi media.

CAIRO — Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula claimed on Sunday that it directed a Saudi military officer to carry out the shooting at a US military base in Florida in December that killed three sailors and wounded eight people.

Rimi, the Al Qaeda leader, may himself be dead. He was the target of a US drone strike in eastern Yemen last week, according to US and Yemeni officials who said they believed he had been killed but were awaiting confirmation.

On Saturday, President Trump fueled speculation that confirmation had been received when he retweeted several messages and a media report about Rimi’s death.

The 21-year-old Saudi air force trainee who carried out the Pensacola attack was not a known member of Al Qaeda. A sheriff’s deputy shot him dead during the attack, and his family in Saudi Arabia said it was mystified by his actions.

But FBI investigators have said they were following leads that Alshamrani had been influenced by extremists as early as 2015. And on Sunday, Al Qaeda provided a purported copy of a last will written in September.

On Sunday, SITE said that Alshamrani posted a short manifesto on Twitter before the attack that read: “I’m against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil.” The Twitter account has been suspended.

“The timing of this audio is designed to cause maximum humiliation for Trump, who had just retweeted reports of al-Rimi’s death,” said Bruce Riedel, a scholar at the Brookings Institution and a former CIA officer. “It’s also a statement that AQAP has infiltrated the Saudi military, which is an embarrassment for the Saudis.”

New York Times