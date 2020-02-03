The seven people onboard the flight require urgent treatment for life-threatening conditions, such as kidney transplants, aid officials said. An additional 23 Yemenis, most of them women and children, are expected to follow by the end of the week on flights to Jordan and Egypt.

The mercy flight to Jordan, the first from northern Yemen in three years, also offered a glimmer of hope for faltering diplomatic efforts to broker an end to a grinding five-year war that pushed much of the country to the brink of starvation.

A United Nations plane carrying seven seriously ill Yemenis took off from the rebel-held capital, Sana, on Monday in what aid officials hope is the start of an ongoing humanitarian airlift to save the country’s most desperate citizens.

“This is a very important day,” Lise Grande, the UN’s resident coordinator for Yemen, told reporters in Sana.

The airlift is the culmination of 18 months of negotiations with Saudi Arabia, which controls access to Yemeni airspace as part of an air-and-sea blockade that aid officials partly blame for the country’s dire humanitarian crisis.

The airport in Sana has been closed to civilian traffic since 2015, effectively imprisoning thousands of Yemenis requiring urgent or complex medical treatment that the country’s war-ravaged health care system is incapable of providing. Only UN flights use the airport.

The majority of those waiting to leave are women and children who have brain tumors or aggressive forms of cancer, or who need organ transplants or reconstructive surgery, the World Health Organization said.

Other aid groups expressed anger that the airlift had taken this long.

“Today’s move comes too late for thousands of Yemenis who died waiting to leave the country for urgent lifesaving care,” said Mohammed Abdi of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “They were handed a death sentence when the Saudi-led coalition blockaded northern Yemen by closing down the airport in Sana over three years ago.”

“There is no justification for punishing very sick civilians by blocking them from accessing medical treatment,” he added.

Fighting in Yemen has eased for much of the past six months as Saudi officials have engaged in back-channel talks with the Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen, including Sana, with the apparent goal of moving toward peace talks.

The Saudi-led campaign to oust the Houthis, which was started by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, received a major setback when a Saudi ally, the United Arab Emirates, pulled out of the war last summer.

Crown Prince Mohammed has also faced stinging international criticism over his conduct of the war, including bombing of civilians, as well as accusations that he ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, in 2018, and that he was part of an effort to hack the phone of the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

But a sharp escalation in violence over the past week, including a wave of Saudi-led airstrikes and heavy Houthi shelling, has complicated the Yemen talks and quelled hopes for an early settlement.

Across the country, Yemenis are suffering from the effects of a precipitous economic collapse, including severe inflation and a declining currency.

But for the passengers who left for Jordan on Monday, the flight represented a moment of pure hope.

“I have kidney failure and I need a transplant,” Abdallah Abed, 15, told Reuters. “God willing, we travel today to Jordan for treatment.”