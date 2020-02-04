BERLIN — A nurse at a German hospital who was arrested on suspicion of administering morphine to five young babies has been released after new tests showed that investigators’ initial findings were wrong, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The five babies at the University Hospital in the southwestern city of Ulm all suffered serious breathing problems early on Dec. 20. Hospital staff intervened quickly and officials say the children, who were between one day and one month old, aren’t expected to suffer permanent health damage.

The hospital subsequently found traces of morphine in the urine of the babies and alerted police. Investigators concluded the powerful painkiller must have been given to them during a night shift Dec. 20 and questioned medical staff who were on duty. All denied involvement.