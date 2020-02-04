Xi sent Premier Li Keqiang to Wuhan more than a week ago, when the death toll stood at 106. By Tuesday, the toll in China was more than 420 deaths.

His convening of a second special Communist Party meeting on Monday was only his second public appearance since the government in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak, took the extraordinary step of locking down the city on Jan. 23. That order was almost certainly approved at the highest levels in Beijing.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has signaled a more assertive strategy for dealing with the coronavirus epidemic after days of seeming to retreat from center stage.

The Chinese government has reported 20,438 confirmed cases — roughly 15,000 more than during the SARS outbreak, according to the World Health Organization.

Xi, presiding over a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, called the crisis “a major test of China’s system and capacity for governance,” according to the state-run news media. His comments underline the scale of the crisis and represent at least an implicit acknowledgment that the system has fallen short in some areas.

Xi warned officials not to resist orders or to let “bureaucratism” slow government efforts to bring the outbreak under control. “Those who disobey the unified command or shirk off responsibilities will be punished,” Xi said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A handful of local officials have been relieved of their duties, and more are expected to fall as China’s 1.4 billion people ask what went wrong and senior officials engage in an unusually blunt display of finger pointing.

The committee called for an overhaul of environmental sanitation standards, Xinhua reported, and for a crackdown on the trade in wildlife, which has been identified as the probable source of the outbreak in a wholesale market in Wuhan.

Hyundai, the world’s fifth-largest carmaker, said on Tuesday that it was suspending production lines at its car factories in South Korea, one of the first major manufacturers to face severe supply chain issues because of the coronavirus.

Hyundai, which relies on auto parts from China, said in a statement that it had “decided to suspend its production lines from operating at its plants in Korea. The decision is due to disruptions in the supply of parts resulting from the coronavirus outbreak in China.”

Many auto plants in China have shut down because of the virus, including factories run by Hyundai, Tesla, Ford, and Nissan. Hyundai plants in South Korea would be the first to shut down lines outside China.

A 39-year-old man in Hong Kong died on Tuesday from the new coronavirus, the city’s Hospital Authority said.

The death from the outbreak was the first in Hong Kong, a semiautonomous Chinese territory, and the second outside mainland China. A man in the Philippines who was from Wuhan also died from the coronavirus, Philippine officials said Sunday.

The man who died Tuesday had traveled by train to Wuhan on Jan. 21 and returned to the territory two days later, the Hong Kong government said in a statement.

The case raised alarm that the disease may have been transmitted within the man’s household: His mother, who did not travel to Wuhan, later contracted the virus. His wife and two children and a domestic helper who worked for the family are being quarantined.

Though Hong Kong shares a landmass with mainland China, the territory has not been hit nearly as hard by the outbreak, with just 17 confirmed cases. A neighboring city just across the border, Shenzhen, has had hundreds of cases.

Hong Kong’s government has been under pressure to close its borders to mainland China. All but three border checkpoints out of 16 were shut on Monday, but the remaining entry points can still admit thousands of mainland Chinese visitors per day.

More than 2,500 medical workers went on strike Monday to demand a fully closed border. They said they were unsatisfied by the partial closings, and many continued to strike Tuesday.

The Chinese territory’s economy had already slipped into recession among months of antigovernment protests, as mainland tourists stopped coming and companies canceled conventions and other corporate events. Economists predict that the rest of this year could be just as damaging.

China’s consul general in New York, Huang Ping, publicly thanked the Chinese-American community and other concerned Americans on Tuesday for their aid in battling the coronavirus outbreak.

But Huang, a veteran diplomat, also criticized what he described as an overreaction by the US government’s in severely restricting travel to and from China. He singled out in particular the decision to evacuate the US Consulate in Wuhan, the city of 11 million in Hubei province where the outbreak was first detected.

“I personally don’t quite get it,” Huang said at a news conference at the Chinese Consulate in Manhattan. “It’s not the practice of Chinese diplomats. I myself did a few evacuations, and at a difficult time of something like that, the diplomats of China would be sent in, rather than pulling out, because you might get people there who need you.”

Huang, whose consular operations cover 10 states where 130,000 Chinese students are enrolled in universities, also said he had no clarity on how many of them were from Hubei or how recently they had been there, partly because of US privacy rules.

“We’ve been trying our best to find out this information,” he said. “But it’s not that easy.”

Huang spoke a day after visiting Boston, where a University of Massachusetts student tested positive for the coronavirus last week after returning from China. School officials said the student was recovering, and remained in isolation.

Asked about instances of anti-Chinese bigotry in the United States that have been tied to the coronavirus outbreak, Huang said that “I really don’t want to see this,” and that he had expressed his concern to Massachusetts officials that the Boston case not incite such behavior.

“I said, ‘The virus is the enemy, not the Chinese,’” Huang said.