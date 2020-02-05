KABUL — An Afghan media watchdog urged the government on Wednesday to heed a demand for more media freedoms after 30 local media outlets said in a joint statement that authorities were increasingly curtailing their access to information.

Sayed Ikram Afzali, the head of Integrity Watch Afghanistan, said that there is a good law in place guaranteeing the media’s ability to work and access information but that the government has failed to provide enough funding and institutional support to implement it.

The statement, unveiled at a protest rally in Kabul on Tuesday, comes against the backdrop of relentless violence across the country. Afghan forces, backed by US allies, continue to fight the Taliban, who control or hold sway over nearly half of Afghanistan.