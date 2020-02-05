The first avalanche, on Tuesday, barreled into a passenger van, knocking it off a road and down a steep slope, killing at least five of the 14 people inside, local news reports said.

The confirmed toll from the two slides in a mountainous area of Van province climbed sharply through the day, reaching 38 dead, including 33 rescuers, and 53 injured, according to the national disaster management agency. Officials estimated that 10 to 15 people were still unaccounted for.

NEW YORK — As rescuers searched for survivors of a deadly avalanche in eastern Turkey, a second avalanche swept down the same slope Wednesday, killing more than 30 people and injuring many more.

Officials estimated that 200 to 300 people were searching Wednesday morning for victims still buried under the snow when the other avalanche struck. The victims included soldiers, village guards, firefighters, and civilians who had joined the rescue efforts, said Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of Van province.

“I heard a noise, and then half of my body was under the snow,” Osman Ucar, head of the emergency management agency for Van province, told reporters from his hospital bed. “Another earth digger was working up there and it dragged us.”

Ucar was one of about 30 survivors pulled from the snow, as was Gulsen Orhan, an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a former lawmaker. Ucar said organizers had told civilian volunteers to stay higher up the slope, while he and professional emergency workers clambered downhill to the van.

“If the civilians were down there, the consequences might be worse,” he said.

Some of those found alive were under as much as 16 feet of snow, said Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu. Television broadcasts showed survivors, some struggling to walk, in the arms of their rescuers, along with overturned vehicles, including a snow plow.

The footage showed rescue teams scrambling over the snow and debris amid heavy snowfall and high winds, prodding and digging with sticks and shovels — the only tools that could be used safely, Soylu said.

He added that it was not clear how many people were missing because officials did not know how many civilians had joined the rescue effort.

More than 150 rescue workers and temporary cellular phone towers were deployed Wednesday to the region — which is known for rough winter conditions — in addition to the resources already there, the emergency management agency said.

The weather forecast predicted continued heavy snow, increasing the risk of more avalanches.