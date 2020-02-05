BERLIN — A pro-business politician was unexpectedly elected Wednesday as the governor of an eastern German state after a far-right party threw its votes behind him, a shock result that left Germany’s mainstream center-right parties scrambling to contain the damage.

Left-leaning parties accused their rivals of breaking a taboo by allowing the far-right Alternative for Germany, which is particularly strong in the ex-communist east, to help put a center-right candidate in power in Thuringia state —

the first time that has happened.

The national leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union, whose regional lawmakers also elected new governor Thomas Kemmerich, sought to head off damage to the party’s credibility and suggested that new elections be held in Thuringia.