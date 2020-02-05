LONDON — A woman from Azerbaijan who is suspected by British authorities of having ill-gotten wealth has lost a legal bid to get her seized assets back.

The Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday dismissed Zamira Hajiyeva’s attempt to overturn the National Crime Agency’s asset-seizing order.

Hajiyeva was the first person subjected to an Unexplained Wealth Order, a measure that allows UK authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or links to organized crime until the owners account for how they were acquired.