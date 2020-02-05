LONDON — A woman from Azerbaijan who is suspected by British authorities of having ill-gotten wealth has lost a legal bid to get her seized assets back.
The Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday dismissed Zamira Hajiyeva’s attempt to overturn the National Crime Agency’s asset-seizing order.
Hajiyeva was the first person subjected to an Unexplained Wealth Order, a measure that allows UK authorities to seize assets from people suspected of corruption or links to organized crime until the owners account for how they were acquired.
The National Crime Agency wants to know where Hajiyeva, whose banker husband is in jail in Azerbaijan, got the money to buy two UK properties worth $29 million, including a house around the corner from posh London department store Harrods.
Hajiyeva spent $21 million over a decade at Harrods, including $783,000 in one day.
Hajiyeva’s husband, former International Bank of Azerbaijan chairman Jahangir Hajiyev, was sentenced to 15 years in jail in 2016 for fraud.
associated press