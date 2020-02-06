BERLIN — A German state governor who got the job with the help of the far-right said Thursday that he plans to step down and seek a new regional vote — after just a day in office that was marked by mounting criticism, including from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Thomas Kemmerich, of the small pro-business Free Democrats, was elected as governor of eastern Thuringia state by its regional legislature on Wednesday with the support of the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

The result stoked uproar. It became a major embarrassment for Germany’s mainstream center-right parties and revived questions about the future of the country’s governing coalition.