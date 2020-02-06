ROME — A high-speed train derailed before dawn Thursday in northern Italy, killing two railroad employees, injuring at least 31 other people and prompting renewed concerns about the country’s transportation infrastructure.
The train was traveling near its top speed of more than 180 miles per hour when the engine became detached and the second car went off the tracks19 miles south of Milan, officials said.
Local news reports and authorities said the engine slammed into a railroad building, killing two drivers who were at the front of the train. Another employee suffered several arm fractures, and 27 passengers suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
Advertisement
NEW YORK TIMES