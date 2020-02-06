KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal will count a third gender in its next population census, for the first time counting LGBT people as a minority group that can be allocated government jobs and education.

The LGBT community in the Himalayan nation has long demanded the census taken every 10 years count sexual minorities. Nepal’s laws prescribe special quotas for minorities in workplaces, schools, and colleges, and access to discounted health care, but LGBT people say the absence of census data omits them from such programs.

Dhundi Raj Lamichane, an official at Nepal’s Central Bureau of Statistics, said Thursday the national census is planned for summer of 2021 but a trial will be done next month in selected districts.